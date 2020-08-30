'Call for Justice' drive-in protest held in Downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A "Call for Justice" drive-in protest was in Downtown Jacksonville Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of cars gathered in front of the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office headquarters demanding city officials to reallocate JSO's funds into Black communities.
Many activists also rallied in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"We obviously know that things can get better," Monique Sampson of the Freedom Road Socialist Organization said. "Whether or not we take that 40 percent, cut it in half to 20 percent or reinvest it in communities for infrastructure, community programs."
Sampson told First Coast News reinvesting into underserved communities is the group's core demand.