Complaints uncovered by First Coast News about a car's detaching roof panel have sparked a closer look by the automaker.

Cadillac has opened a formal investigation into the roof panel of the now discontinued 2005 Cadillac XLR, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Francesca Giannini of Jacksonville worried the separating roof panel of her XLR could have hurt someone as she drove down a school zone road in Julington Creek.

Witnesses reported seeing the roof panel of Giannini's convertible fly off, just missing the cars behind her.

First Coast News found several prior complaints reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about the roof panel of the 2005 XLR unexpectedly detaching.

"While traveling at approximately 72 mph down the interstate with the convertible top close[d], the top fiberglass panel ... separated entirely and cleanly from the frame of the vehicle," one complainant in Brandon, Florida wrote in 2014.

A 2014 complaint to NTHSA from a car owner in Brandon, Florida says the roof flew off while they drove on the interstate at 72mph.

A service manager with the local Cadillac dealership told First Coast News the adhesive holding the roof on gets "dry and brittle" over time. The manager reported seeing a similar detaching roof a few years ago on the same make and model car as Giannini's

There are no recalls currently issued by manufacturer General Motors for the roof panel of the 2005 Cadillac XLR.

After this initial story, First Coast News viewers responded with similar complaints about the Corvette Z06, also manufactured by GM and similar in style.

GM recalled the 2006 and 2007 Corvette Z06 in 2009 for roof separation issues saying the unexpected detachment while being driven could cause injury to people in the following vehicle.

First Coast News has asked Cadillac representatives if a recall will be issued for the XLR and whether Z06's recall prompted an examination of the XLR back in 2009.

The spokesperson for Cadillac said Tuesday a formal investigation has been opened and based on the outcome a decision will be made on whether to issue a safety recall or take another field action.

