JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police and Fire departments are on the scene of a gas leak on First Street North near Lathan Plaza Tuesday evening.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Second Avenue North between First Street North and Second Street North.

Hazmat has been called to the scene.

