A business in Fernandina Beach is considered a total loss after it caught fire early Friday morning, damaging several boats nearby.

The Fernandina Beach Fire Department (FBFD) and Nassau County Fire Rescue says they were dispatched to a report of fire and heavy smoke in the 1600 block of N 14th Street around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a commercial building with flames shooting upwards of 100feet into the air. Crews say the structure is used by a local company that builds athletic netting for ballfields.

FBFD says crews were unable to enter the structure due to heavy fire conditions and they had to bring in heavy equipment to help extinguish the fire completely. Firefighters worked to keep the blaze from spreading to multiple boats, however, crews say three boats sustained damage due to the sheer magnitude of the fire.

Firefighters officially called the fire out at 4:06 a.m. Crews say the structure was completely destroyed.

FBFD says the origin of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation by the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office.