New bus terminal on the Eastside will shorten commute for Jacksonville students

A new bus terminal is expected to shorten the amount of time students need to spend on the bus on their way to and from school.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for Duval County Schools begins in less than two weeks.

The Student Transportation of America bus terminal on Jacksonville's Eastside will serve nearly 6,000 kids through 100 bus routes. The purpose of this new facility will help students maximize learning, so they're able to hit the ground running right when they step off the bus.

"This terminal will be extremely impactful," said STA Area General Manager Pete Conway. "A shorter ride on the bus means more time in the classroom, more time for after school activities and even more time to sleep in the morning."

The new STA bus terminal on Market Street also has its own full service maintenance shop attached to the terminal, so repairs on the buses can happen instantaneously.

"All of our mechanics are trained and professionals, so it gives us a better quality control over the product we're actually putting out there for the students and Duval County as a whole," said Conway.

Also within the facility is a dispatch center to keep track of parent phone calls as well as drivers while they are out on their routes. However, with less than two weeks before the start of the school year, there are some vacancies for school bus drivers.

"We do have some shortages that we continue to press and look for additional drivers," said Conway. "But parents can rest assured that we're prepared for the first day of school and ready to go."

STA continues to recruit bus drivers and even offers a $3,000 sign-on bonus, $16 per hour wages and paid training for candidates to earn their CDL license. If you are interested in becoming a bus driver in Duval County here is information on how to sign up: