Burrito Gallery has opened its fourth “Jax Mex” restaurant in Jacksonville, according to a report from the Florida Times-Union.

The new eatery opened July 31 at 5016 Gate Parkway, in Gateway Village at Town Center on the city’s Southside near St. Johns Town Center.

Burrito Gallery-Gate Parkway boasts a full menu of freshly made burritos, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas and specialty entrees as well as guacamole, salsa, chips, beans and rice. The food is similar to Tex-Mex but intended to have a unique Jacksonville flair. The restaurant also has a full bar.

At about 3,100 square feet, the restaurant will accommodate about 241 people. The project cost was projected at $614,789, according to the city building permit.

Burrito Gallery’s other locations are downtown at 21 East Adams St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood at 90 Riverside Ave., and in Jacksonville Beach at 300 Beach Blvd.

The restaurant’s menu also offers daily specials

