'Buried alive' resentencing case: State witness dismissed by judge despite objections from defense

During Thursday's testimony, state witness Bruce Nixon, who was expected to testify on behalf of prosecutors, said he wanted to change his prior testimony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Armfuls of evidence, including shovels used to bury an elderly couple alive in 2005, were part of a discovery haul brought in for the resentencing of Alan Wade Thursday.

Wade, already convicted of the murder, is being resentenced because his original death penalty verdict wasn't unanimous.

Initially, this was supposed to be a dual resentencing, but after Wade had an emotional meltdown in front of the jury pool yesterday, the judge granted co-defendant Michael Jackson's motion to sever the case. No date is set yet on Jackson's case.

The jury does not have to decide guilt or innocence, only life or death.

Reggie and Carol Sumner, both 61, were kidnapped from their home in Jacksonville's St. Nicholas neighborhood in 2005, and buried alive in a pre-dug grave in Georgia.

Nixon told the court he wanted to 'tell the truth', despite the judge warning him he will likely be prosecuted for perjury.

The judge and prosecutor says that by doing so, he may be violating the terms of his original plea deal and could face the death penalty

The defense then asked the judge to recuse himself, saying at this point he's injected himself into the case. Judge Weatherby refused in what was described by First Coast News reporter Anne Schindler as a very confrontational moment.

Judge Weatherby dismissed the witness and refused to allow defense attorneys to question him.

The defense threatened to call Nixon as their own witness, and Judge Weatherby responded that if they are "crazy enough" to do it, go for it.

After a brief recess, Judge Weatherby said that he's inclined to bring in an attorney to advise Nixon before he commits perjury. However, the defense said they are still in objection to this, saying he didn't request an attorney.

They said they want him brought back out, so they can cross-examine him.

The problem is finding an attorney who is death qualified & hasn't previously been involved in this 17-year-old case.

The defense then moved for a mistrial, again asking the judge to recuse himself. He denied both requests.