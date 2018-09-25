Surveillance video captured to burglars as they broke into Lucy's Gift Boutique early Tuesday morning in Bartram Park.

The store's owner, Bhunesh Gandhi, says the two burglars broke into his store on 13820 Old St. Augustine Rd at around 3:20 a.m.

The two thieves are seen smashing the display case and walking out with more than $10,000 worth of jewelry.

Gandhi has since filed a police report.

This isn't the first time the boutique has been struck by thieves. The boutique's Ortega store was burglarized back in August.

First Coast News has reached out the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for more information and will update this story with their response.

