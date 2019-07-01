JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celestial Farms in Jacksonville posted to Facebook Monday morning saying a burglar cleaned out the farm's shed of crucial tools overnight.

"I am so disappointed this morning. Disappointed in myself and humanity," the post said. "The shed has been cleaned out of all of the good tools. Even tools that we borrowed to rebuild our kitchen are gone."

The farm said they do not have an inventory of tools or serial numbers, but they know they are missing the following:

Auger

Tiller

Corded saws alls

Corded circular saw

Mitre table saw

Chainsaws

An assortment of Ryobi tools

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has responded to the case.

If you have any information on this burglary call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).