Bunnell police officer dove into retention pond trying to rescue an elderly woman

The woman was trapped inside a car. Trying to rescue her, the officer cleared a broken glass window with his bare hands.

BUNNELL, Fla. — While thunderstorms rained down in Flagler County Saturday night, a 77-year-old woman drove into a retention pond on the golf course in the Grand Reserve subdivision, a report shows.

An officer who responded to the scene is being called a "hero" on social media after his valiant effort trying to save her.

The woman died at the hospital after being rescued by the fire responders from the Flagler County Sheriff's Department and Flagler County Fire Rescue.

While the outcome was heartbreaking, an officer with the Bunnell Police Department's dedication is being celebrated for giving all he could to help.

The officer was the first to arrive on scene. Before extra help arrived, he jumped in to the water, alone, as he tried to reach the woman trapped inside her car.

The report says that the Flagler County Sheriff's Office received a call at 10:01 p.m. saying that a reckless driver was driving on the golf course. The Bunnell police officer who responded found a vehicle submerged in the retention pond near the 400 block of Grand Reserve Drive. He could see the taillights near the water's surface.

The officer shucked his gun belt and dove in. He broke a rear window -- underwater -- using a punch device, and cleared the remaining glass with his bare hands, the report says.