Bundle of Hope program brings new resources for expecting mothers in NE Florida

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Expecting mothers on the First Coast will now have access to more resources thanks to a new program under The Salvation Army.

Last week, The Salvation Army of Northeast Florida launched the new program "Bundle of Hope."

One of the Red Shield Lodge rooms, located at the Towers Center of Hope in Downtown Jacksonville, has been converted into the Bundle of Hope Room.

Officials say this room is a comfortable, safe haven for up to two pregnant women to stay in at any one time.

This room is furnished with a pregnant woman’s needs to ensure she's comfortable throughout the entire time leading up to the birth of their child.

This incredible service was all made possible through a generous donation by David A. Baker and William D. Reid,

As each pregnant woman spends time at the Red Shield Lodge, they will work with case managers to find and obtain safe, permanent housing.

In addition, officials say the women will also receive additional assistance they need such as access to fellowships and care for substance abuse or counseling for mental health.

These services will provide new mothers with the opportunity to save money without any expenses and receive careful treatment and encouragement.

“We want to thank God for this blessing, as well as David A. Baker and William D. Reid for their inspiring generosity. The Bundle of Hope Room will be a source of love and encouragement for years to come and we cannot wait to serve new mothers in need,” said Area Commander, Major Keath Biggers.

To ensure that all pregnant women in Northeast Florida have a chance at benefiting from the Bundle of Hope program, referrals will be accepted through Coordinated Entry which is a centralized intake process for shelters.

Any person in need of shelter, including pregnant women, may access Coordinated Entry by calling (904) 358-2411 to complete a phone screening and intake or schedule an in-person screening and intake at a location convenient to them.

A person in need may also go in person to 611 E Adams Street, Monday-Friday between 7:30 a.m.- 3:00 p.m. to complete an in-person intake without an appointment for Coordinated Entry.

