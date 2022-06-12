Bullets hit Jacksonville City Hall fourth floor window

The windows of the City Hall building in Downtown Jacksonville were seen with bullet holes Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bullet holes could be seen in a window of the Jacksonville City Hall Tuesday morning.

The damage is on the fourth floor -- the floor where Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry's office is.

A police report shows a witness, who is the city's public information officer, told police she found 9mm bullet casings at James Weldon Johnson Park on Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they were alerted to the damage to City Hall later on and the incidents are "possibly related."

Curry declined to be interviewed for this story. The Mayor's Office said only: "We are grateful for JSO and they are currently investigating this incident."

On Monday, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Lenny Curry gathered a huge group of local leaders to deliver a press conference on stopping violence in the city. The address was prompted by the death of 13-year-old Prince Holland, who was shot while inside a car in the Moncrief area of Jacksonville Saturday.

"Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," Waters said. "We will not rest, we will not tire, we not waver."