Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews are responding to reports of a bulldozer trapped in water in the 9400 block of Eastport Road on the Northside. The operator was reportedly inside but has since been rescued, according to JFRD

The patient is out of the vehicle....crews getting to them now. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 20, 2018

First Coast News has sent a crew to the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Crews are responding to the 9400 block of Eastport rd on the northside to the report of a bulldozer in the water and the operator may still be in it. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) August 20, 2018

