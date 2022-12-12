Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Winn-Dixie stores along the First Coast

Customers will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales at each free appearance.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous report)

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be making stops at five First Coast Winn-Dixie stores this holiday season.

Two Clydesdales from the world-renowned Budweiser hitch will trot to five stores, making stops in Jacksonville, Neptune Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach and the brand-new Grand Cypress Winn-Dixie in St. Johns County.

Customers will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Budweiser Clydesdales at each free appearance.

The celebrated steeds have been the source of awe and fascination since their debut in 1933 and Winn-Dixie is honored to host them during the holiday tour.

Dates & Locations

Dec. 13

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie – 703 Chaffee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32221

Dec. 14

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie – 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244

Dec. 15

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie – 1209 Atlantic Blvd., Neptune Beach, FL 32266

Dec. 16

From 5 to 7 p.m.

Winn-Dixie – 100 Little Cypress Drive, St. Johns, FL 32259 (corner of Race Track Road and Phillips Highway)*