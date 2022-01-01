Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Jacksonville-area Winn-Dixie stores

The horses will appear at stores in Jacksonville, Middleburg, Neptune Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach. Visitors will be able to take photos with the horses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two of the famed Budweiser Clydesdale horses will be in the Jacksonville area next week, making appearances at local Winn-Dixie stores.

The horses will appear at stores in Jacksonville, Middleburg, Neptune Beach and Ponte Vedra Beach. Visitors will be able to take photos with the horses.

Anheuser-Busch recently announced that its Clydesdale team will appear in a Super Bowl commercial this year after missing the big game in 2021 for the first time in 37 years.

Here's the appearance schedule for the Clydesdales: