Buddies hold roadside barbecue to break racial tension, build understanding

They're neighbors, best friends, and now champions for grass-roots dialog aimed at racial harmony. Two men host free roadside barbecue in St. Johns County.

ST JOHNS, Fla. — Donte Palmer and Brian Maddern don’t take themselves very seriously – at least not by the way they interact, playfully sharing dance moves and what they call the “Dad Snap.”

“We share a lot and we have so much in common, more than we ever thought we would,” Maddern described their friendship, “and a lot of times it’s the humor, but it’s also the stories of being a dad.”

Palmer and Maddern, who are African-American and Caucasian respectively, are neighbors and best friends, and they know there’s a lot of serious racial tension in society. It got the two dads thinking about something positive they could do for Father’s Day.

“Especially with what’s going on in the world today, all these race wars going on, how can a black father and a white father kind of bridge this gap together?” Palmer said.

“I think me and Donte can kind of be used maybe as an example,” Maddern continued. He said the two have become inseparable buddies in the roughly two years since they became neighbors in the Greenfield community of St. Johns, but the life paths that led them there are a stark contrast: Palmer grew up in urban Philadelphia while Maddern lived the itinerant life of a military kid – a sprinkle of time in Europe, other stretches in various parts of the United States.

“We didn’t grow up the same way, we came from different backgrounds,” Maddern compared, “but we’ve always found each other and we always respect each other.”

Amid a recent storm nationwide of racially charged violence, protests, and rhetoric, Palmer’s and Maddern’s mutual respect inspired them to – as the saying goes – think globally and act locally: they decided to throw a free barbecue on the side of Roberts Road, holding signs urging drivers to pull over for some dining and dialog.

“A lot of times we have hard times listening to each other,” Palmer explained, “so we try to teach the community how to sit down, listen, eat a burger, and have meaningful conversation.”

Temperatures flirting with 90 degrees were no deterrent. With help from other friends and neighbors, the duo was able to coax plenty of waves and honks from passers-by, and a few of them to pull over. The smiles were as plentiful as the hamburgers and hot dogs.

“It’s very hot, and sweating over the grill, but it’s all worth it,” Maddern assured.

About a third of the way through the three-hour barbecue, Palmer said the response had been exactly what the two friends had hoped for.

“Everyone who pulled up has said nothing but great things about, ‘Thank you, guys, for showing what an image of a black father and a white father look like.’”

Both men pointed out that, as strong as their friendship has become, it is always a work in progress, and there’s been plenty of work lately that’s been a challenge for much of society. But they said the reward – not only as friends but as parents – are indispensable.

“I respect Donte’s point of view, he always respects mine,” said Maddern. “And what we do is we share that with our children.”

Of course, the idea of the day was to share both the menu and that message – without any preaching or pretense - with anyone who cared to stop for a chat.

“We hope people take this moment when they drop by and they see us out here, and they see the signs and things like that – we hope they take that and maybe it sparks a conversation at home,” Maddern said.

“This is where it starts, is in the families and with fathers and mothers,” visitor Dr. Bob Staninger observed in between conversations with others gathered. “The school system can’t make everybody nice to each other, regardless of color.”

“Until moms and dads quit teaching kids to hate people that they’ve never met in their life or ever will meet in their life, this is going to continue.”

Another visitor, Mike Toro Mendez, welcomed the pleasant vibe.

“I saw ‘Free Hamburgers,’ and that’s what caught my eye!,” he said with a laugh. “It’s nice to see people like that – family, friends, things like that – just come together to just bring a little generosity, a little positivity to the world.”

Asked what the effect might be if more and more people held similar peaceful social events, visitor Angie Middleton said “I think it’ll make a big difference, just the open dialog. Sometimes, when you don’t know, you’re afraid of the things you don’t know.”

“These open conversations, you learn about a lot. Not just us learning about them or them learning about our culture as well, I think it will make a huge difference if more things like this happen.”

Maddern loved the sound of it.

“We hope that it does spark a movement. We hope that it does cause people just to ask questions and sit down, maybe have a conversation you normally wouldn’t have.”

The two men said they’d like to plan another fun forum for serious conversation in the near future.

“Once we start having events like this or activities like this, the world would change by storm, man,” Palmer said, adding that their friendship is all the better for it as well.

“Going back home to our houses next door, I think our relationship had just went up that much more because now I respect Brian that much more for even taking the time and hearing my ideas.”

Maddern echoed that sentiment.