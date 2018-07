A semi-truck carrying Bud Light caught on fire Monday morning while it was driving along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95.

Around 9:50 a.m., JFRD tweeted that the fire shut down all but one southbound lane of I-95 near the Philips Highway exit, which caused traffic delays all the way to Baymeadows.

95 SB near Philips Hwy exit (Near the Avenues) Budlight truck is on fire, expect delays! #KatiesCommuters pic.twitter.com/Tqh74h9YrQ — Katie Jeffries (@Katie_Jeffries) July 23, 2018

Traffic is backed up all the way to Baymeadows. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018

In a tweet, JFRD showed its fire crews spraying down the tires of the truck. It also said no cargo was destroyed.

Crews cooling hot spots on tires to assure the cargo is unharmed... #goodsave @budweiserusa pic.twitter.com/xi0uPu4geW — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018

Good news beer fans! No beer was hurt in this incident.... pic.twitter.com/23kN86aDqI — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 23, 2018

