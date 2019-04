A 31-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking on the road in Northwest Jacksonville over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Joshua Kirk, from Bryceville, Fla., was walking along Interstate 295 and New Kings Road for unknown reasons when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. This accident happened on Saturday, April 20.

Kirk died from his injuries, FHP said.

FHP is now investigating. No charges were filed at this time.