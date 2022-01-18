Warming shelter looks for volunteers as cold weather moves in

The Well, a non-profit in Brunswick, plans to re-open this weekend.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Volunteers are needed to help staff a warming shelter in Brunswick.

The executive director of The Well, a healthcare and poverty ministry, says volunteers serve an important role in making sure people have a bed to sleep on and food to eat.

The shelter was open Monday night. However, there were no volunteers, only the ministry staff, who also have day jobs.

Wright Culpepper is looking for people to work various shifts and expects to re-open the shelter this weekend.

"We don't want to read about somebody that has died of hypothermia. We don't want to let anyone go, suffering unnecessarily. So, any help people can give would be great," Culpepper said.