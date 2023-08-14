City of Brunswick files lawsuit to permanently close homeless shelter downtown

In the lawsuit filed in federal court, Brunswick city officials said The Well is a “public nuisance” that’s creating public safety issues.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The City of Brunswick is suing to permanently close a downtown day center for homeless people.

The lawsuit references community complaints about people who frequent The Well claiming some are selling “drugs, urinating [and] defecating” in the area adjacent to the shelter.

After the day shelter closes, the suit claims, those experiencing homelessness remain on site “congregating, camping, sleeping or fighting.”

The lawsuit said The Well claims city officials are violating their client’s First Amendment rights. However, The Well declined to comment on the suit.

The lawsuit claims police received 294 calls for service at The Well in 2018, and last year, that increased to 457 calls.

The lawsuit references “a series violent events” involving The Well clients, including a business owner getting stabbed in the neck and a robbery using a machete.

Brunswick’s city attorney asks the court to permanently close The Well because it “presents a dangerous threat to life and health.”