Brunswick police search for man who has been missing almost 4 months

Holland's family told police that it is out of the ordinary for him to go months without calling.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brunswick Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 50-year-old man who has been missing for almost 4 months.

Dwaine Holland's family has been searching for him since November 30, 2021, when they lost contact with him.

Holland was reportedly last seen in September wearing a pair of blue and green Puma shoes. It is unknown what clothing he was wearing, at the time.

The missing man is around 167 pounds and stands at 6 feet tall.

Holland's family told police that it is out of the ordinary for him to go months without calling. He has been known to display symptoms of mental illness, officials said. He is not known to travel around outside of the Brunswick area.