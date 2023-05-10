Brunswick Police investigate fatal shooting

Investigators later identified the man as 38-year-old Romnel Wilfredro Lopez Alfaro or Brunswick.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brunswick Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 38-year-old man was found shot.

On Monday, May 1, police responded to the 2200 block of Amherst Street to conduct a death investigation. At the scene, officers found a dead man with an apparent injury. A grey Honda Civic was also found at the scene.

Investigators later identified the man as 38-year-old Romnel Wilfredro Lopez Alfaro or Brunswick. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner. The GBI determined the man was shot to death.