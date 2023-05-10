Brunswick Police investigate fatal shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Brunswick Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a 38-year-old man was found shot.
On Monday, May 1, police responded to the 2200 block of Amherst Street to conduct a death investigation. At the scene, officers found a dead man with an apparent injury. A grey Honda Civic was also found at the scene.
Investigators later identified the man as 38-year-old Romnel Wilfredro Lopez Alfaro or Brunswick. His body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner. The GBI determined the man was shot to death.
If you have any information about the shooting, please contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or Silent Witness at 912-267-5516.