Brunswick man found guilty of sexual battery on 3-year-old victim

A forensic interview revealed William Leslie Kehoe touched the child numerous times.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 33-year-old Brunswick man has been found guilty of child molestation and sexual battery on a 3-year-old victim following a jury trial this week.

William Leslie Kehoe is facing 25 years behind bars for his crimes.

The District Attorney's Office says the charges stem from an incident that came to light in November 2015, when the victim’s great-grandmother made observations and noted behaviors that were unusual for a child of that age.

Following notification to law enforcement, an investigation headed up by Investigator Stephanie Oliver, Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), was conducted.

A forensic interview of the child revealed that Kehoe touched the child numerous times. When the defendant was interviewed, officials say he admitted touching the child’s genitals on many occasions, but denied it was on purpose or done in a perverted way, claiming that it happened during wrestling and playing around with the child.

The case against Kehoe was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney T. Clifton Woody, II. The trial was presided over by Superior Court Judge Roger B. Lane, Sr., in Glynn County Superior Court.