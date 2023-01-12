Brunswick childcare center closed due to health, safety violations

The childcare center allegedly improperly used a generator which then exposed both children and staff to carbon monoxide.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Brunswick childcare center has been closed for health and safety violations, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

On Wednesday, DECAL issued an intended order of emergency closure for Molding from the Start Childcare Center. The childcare center reportedly had multiple violations which placed the health, safety or welfare of the children in danger, according to DECAL.

The childcare center allegedly improperly used a generator which then exposed both children and staff to carbon monoxide. DECAL also said there was an inadequate number of staff caring for children.

The center is now closed. DECAL will conduct an investigation over the next 21 days.