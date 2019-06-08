Two indicted former City Councilmembers head back to court Tuesday afternoon, both co-defendants with very different ideas about how or when their trial should go forward.

Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown – who are not related -- are accused of conspiracy and fraud stemming from a barbecue sauce factory started by Katrina Brown’s family. The company received millions in government loans and grants and promised to create 56 manufacturing jobs in Northwest Jacksonville. No jobs were ever created.

Both have pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE >>> How Katrina Brown and Reggie Brown went from City Council to Federal Court

On Tuesday, Katrina Brown is asking U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard to delay the case by several months to allow her more time to prepare. Brown recently asked for and received permission from the magistrate judge in her case to represent herself.

That dubious decision -- which even the magistrate judge argued against --- is at the core of Reggie Brown's new motion to sever his trial from hers.

"Now, he faces the prospect of sitting helplessly by while Ms. Brown flails about trying to be both lawyer and client," Reggie Brown's motion states. "This spectacle can only prejudice his case in the eyes of the jury and make it all but impossible for the jury to reach an individualized verdict as to him."

Meanwhile, Katrina Brown is seeking additional time to prepare for trial, something prosecutors oppose.

"Katrina Brown cannot manufacture a need for continuance by representing herself, then claim that she has not had adequate time to prepare," they wrote in opposition to her request.

First Coast News has a reporter in Federal Court and will update this story following Tuesday's hearing.



