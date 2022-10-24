Family safely rescued after being stuck 20 stories underground due to Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breakdown

Coconino County Search and Rescue were advised they would possibly have to hoist the family up 20 stories from the bottom of the caverns.

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. — A broken elevator left a family of five stuck at the bottom of the Grand Canyon Caverns in Peach Springs on Route 66 on Sunday. Two days later, authorities said they were able to safely extract each of the family members.

The family was staying at the Grand Canyon Caverns Hotel at the bottom of the caverns, according to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office.

It was there that an elevator malfunction left the family stranded roughly 21 stories underground.

The broken elevator meant the only way out was to climb up 20 flights of stairs, but some members of the family were not in physical shape to make the climb and the other members of the family wanted to wait until they could all get out.

Fortunately, the family was able to overnight in the hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern while repair efforts were underway.

On the 24th at roughly 10:30 in the morning, the Sheriff's Office received word that the elevator repairs weren't successful, and the family was going to need rescue assistance, a release from the office said.

Ten members of the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit-Mountain Rescue Team, along with four members of the Flagstaff Fire Department Technical Rescue Team responded to Grand Canyon Caverns for the rescue.

Teams were able to build a technical rope rescue system in the elevator shaft and made their way to the bottom of the cavern via the stairwell to teach the family how to use it.

Each member of the family was raised one at a time in a process that took roughly 15 minutes per ascent, authorities said.

CCSO said that the rescue was complete by 6 p.m., and all members of the family were found to be in good condition. None of them required medical treatment on scene.

The CCSO thanked all parties involved in the rescue, saying that it was an "example of the benefits of close working relationships between Northern Arizona public safety agencies."

