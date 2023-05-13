5K in honor of Jacksonville man who died of brain cancer runs for 6th year

The Waves of Gray 5K started with the goal of uniting the community, bringing awareness to the disease and raising funds for brain cancer and tumor research.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Runners hit the sand in Jax Beach Saturday morning to raise money for brain cancer and tumor research during this year's 6th Annual Waves of Gray - 5K.

Each year the event honors and remembers loved ones who have lost their battle with brain cancer/tumor by adding their names on the event shirt. Over 1200 people registered to walk, jog, or run along the beach, and over $100,000 was raised.

It began in memory of Fred Fenton II who lost his battle with brain cancer in 2016. The walk was started by his family with the goal of uniting the Jacksonville brain cancer and tumor community, bringing awareness to the disease and raising funds for brain cancer and tumor research.

This year, there was also a sneaker donation fundraiser that will recycle and reuse sneakers in an effort to keep the foot ware out of landfills.