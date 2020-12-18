Chad Hart, an Arvada business owner, wanted to continue to support his friends who own local restaurants - he has a patio and will travel.

ARVADA, Colo. — Chad Hart is an Arvada business owner with an office right across the street from the Olde Town light rail station.

The neighborhood's restaurant owners have been his friends for years, and he was hurt seeing them deal with COVID-19 shut downs.

"All the business owners are trying to accommodate everybody," he said.

But, not every restaurant has the space for patio seating or the budget for outdoor heaters.

Hart's solution? BYOP – or Bring Your Own Patio.

"We go set up our dining area, we have some parking lot dinners you know with our heaters going to support local businesses," Hart said.

He brings his own table and chairs, his own heater and even his own candles.

"We got to create a little ambiance," he said.

From dinner time sushi to breakfast pancakes and coffee, Hart said the restaurants have been more than welcoming.

He makes sure not to step on any regulations and to always keep socially distanced.

"I turn on a little music and make it my evening it's my time to eat, so I make it as fun as possible," he said.

Hart plans to turn this into a weekly occurrence, picking a new restaurant for each meal.

"Just trying to support my local people here in Olde Town Arvada," he said.