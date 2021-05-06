Bridging the Gap program brings together young Black men and law enforcement

The program was created in the fall of 2020 amid nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a photo gaining attention on social media of Jacksonville police surrounding a young man with their hands clasped and heads bowed.

It was taken by a facilitator during a program called Bridging the Gap that brings together young black men and law enforcement, helping them to gain a better understanding of each other.

The program was created in the fall of 2020 amid nationwide protests following the murder of George Floyd. The event was hosted by Operation Save Our Sons in partnership with Ed White High School, Bethune Cookman University, Duval County Schools and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

It involves 12 young men and 12 law enforcement officers. First Coast News reached out to Pastor John Guns of Save Our Sons to find out exactly what lead to the moment captured in the photo.

“The young man in the center is 19 years old,” Guns said. “As he tells his story officers begin to relate to him. At the end of the session the officers decide to pray for him. Even though there is this obvious tension between law enforcement and people of color. This moment says that there is hope and healing and restoration. and that it can happen. And the key to it happening is when everyone recognizes the value of each other.”

JSO Sheriff Mike Williams says he is incredibly proud of the work underway with the Bridging The Gap initiative.

“We are making inroads to valuable impacts on the lives of young adults right here in our city,” Williams said.