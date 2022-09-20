Brianna Williams, who killed 5-year-old daughter, gets life in prison

The judge says he believed that Williams starved her daughter to death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brianna Williams, who killed her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, has been given a life sentence.

"I wanted to ensure that the community is protected and that the community is rendered in a way that does not dishonor the death of Taylor Rose," Judge Kevin Blazs said before he read the sentence to Williams.

Blazs said based on the testimony presented in Williams' sentencing trial, which began last week, he believes that she starved Taylor to death.

He pointed to evidence that there was "no significant grocery shopping" and that when she was seen, Taylor appeared "small," and like she had lost weight.

Taylor, Blazs said, "was not valued from her conception."

Williams pled guilty to the 2nd degree murder of Taylor in a pre-trial hearing. But before she left the room Tuesday, Blazs had her lawyers bring her back to the podium to read her an official guilty verdict.

"You had a duty to provide for your child," he told her.

Blazs said that one of the reasons that Williams received a life sentence was that the psychiatric expert in the case showed that given the right circumstances, she would commit another crime.

He acknowledged Williams' troubled past, from her father's absence from the time she was born until she was in high school and the absence of her mother, as well as enduring child abuse. He said this is all too common in people that come through his courtroom.

He also spoke of Williams' academic achievement and achievements in the military. (She was a Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax.) However, he ultimately decided that she is a "danger to the community.

Williams is a former Navy Petty Officer First Class at NAS Jax who has been in jail since November 2019. She initially reported her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing, but her remains were found days later outside the small Alabama town where Williams grew up.

Williams was originally arrested for aggravated child abuse, lying to police and tampering with evidence before she pleaded up to the murder charge.

Judge Kevin Blazs said at the conclusion of Friday's testimony that he wants to go through all 127 exhibits, read a deposition and the psychologist's report. He said Friday he intended to read "every word."

Williams' trial began last week, with witnesses providing evidence that painted a grim, haunting picture of her daughter Taylor Rose William's short life.

In court Friday, Williams had a statement read aloud by a mitigation specialist from the public defender’s office. In a quiet, almost inaudible voice Williams said she didn’t want to read the statement herself because she was "scared and nervous."

Here is Williams' statement in full:

“I knew what I did was wrong. I failed as a mother, a protector and as a decent human being. I didn’t immediately call the police and when I finally called, I lied and lied some more. I didn't take any timely opportunity to right my wrongs. I apologize to everyone affected by this tragedy. I’m tormented and punished every day since losing my baby. I tried to kill myself to escape the law, however I’m not asking for any sympathy. I deserve everything I’ve received over the past approximately three years, externally and internally. I lost the most important person in my life. I lost myself. I accept full responsibility for everything. I voluntarily pleaded up to murder. I blame no one but myself."

What happened to Taylor?

While experts were not able to deliver an opinion on Taylor's death because of the manner in which her body was disposed, Judge Blazs said the evidence provided shows she was starved to death.

Williams claimed she found her slumped over in a closet, and "knew that she was dead."

Officials said that Williams tortured, maliciously punished or caged Taylor sometime between when the girl was last seen alive in April 2019 and a 911 call where Williams reported Taylor missing at 7 a.m. on November 6, 2019.

During the 911 call, Williams told the operator, "I do not know where my daughter is." She spoke to the operator for 13 minutes, answering questions calmly at first and then beginning to cry.

First Coast News Crime Analyst Mark Baughman said at the time the call was released in 2020 that it was the content of that 911 call that led officers to grow suspicious of Williams.

Officers investigated both the apartment on the Southside Williams had previously lived in and her new home in Brentwood.

The story Williams presented was "hard to follow, even for detectives," according to testimony.

Officer Jay Livingston with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in court last week that he found several things unusual when reporting to Williams' home that day, saying there was no evidence a child lived there except for her bed.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Detective Barnes said it did not appear that a child lived in the house in Brentwood. "I remember seeing a few random items of children's stuff, but nothing like you'd expect when a child is living there."

Police reports showed that officers discovered a closet in the apartment which reeked of "bodily waste and human decomposition," and had bloodstains on the carpet and walls that matched Taylor's DNA.

Detectives also reported that Taylor's bed smelled like urine and feces and there was feces in the bed. They also reported finding dead maggots in the bottom of a bag with new clothes in it.

A former coworker also told police that she believed Williams may have starved Taylor to death.