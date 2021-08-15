JFRD organizes memorial paddle out event two years after Brian McCluney's disappearance

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The paddle out will start at 11 a.m.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is holding a paddle out event to honor Brian McCluney, who never returned from a 2019 fishing trip off Port Canaveral.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. at the Seawalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach. The paddle out will start at 11 a.m.

Organizers encourage to bring extra boards for people to use for the paddle out.

There will also be t-shirts and bracelets for sale at the beach. All proceeds will benefit Never Alone Widows. The charity organizes retreats for women who are widowed. They include retreats specifically for the wives of police, fire and EMT workers.