Brian Laundrie's parents file to take over his estate

Court records show the filing was made on Dec. 8 in Sarasota County.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from when investigators released Brian Laundrie's cause of death.

The parents of Brian Laundrie have officially filed in court to take possession of their son's estate.

Sarasota County court records show Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed the request on Dec. 8 for a "petition for summary administration $1000 or more — intestate." Court records also show a receipt for a payment of $345 and a death certificate was filed.

Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, confirmed the family is seeking to take over their son's estate in a text message to 10 Tampa Bay.

"Yes that is correct. They cannot even close out his bank accounts until that process is done," he wrote.

All related documents to the process of attempting to get possession of the 23-year-old's estate are listed as "protected" and are unable to be accessed online. A motion date was set for Jan. 18 before being canceled, per the clerk of court's website.

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Attorney William Galarza who is listed as representing the family in its effort. We are awaiting a response.

It's been nearly two months since authorities confirmed human remains they found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County, Florida, belonged to Laundrie. The FBI said the skeletal human remains were identified through a comparison of dental records.

Authorities would later report that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

For nearly five weeks, law enforcement officers focused a majority of their search on the "vast and unforgiving" Carlton Reserve. The area was the last known location Laundrie's parents told the FBI he went before never returning home.

The 23-year-old was the only named person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of his fianceé Gabby Petito. Petito's disappearance caught the nation's attention when the 22-year-old was reported missing after embarking on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

FBI Denver would later confirm that her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest. The coroner's office determined the initial manner of death was homicide.

A final autopsy determined she was killed by "manual strangulation," according to the Teton County, Wyoming coroner. It was estimated that Petito had died three to four weeks before her body was found.