A new Winn-Dixie will be opened Wednesday at the Gateway Town Center in the Brentwood area, taking the place of the former Publix site.

Worries over the area becoming a food desert sparked as soon as Publix announced back in October that it was closing its store at 5210 Norwood Ave. in December.

A ribbon-cutting took place at 7:45 a.m. at the store, which features new concepts and amenities to provide Brentwood neighbors with fresh, quality foods.

The store features a farm-fresh produce department, deli with a wide assortment of easy lunch and dinner options, convenient grab-and-go meal options, fresh local seafood and much more.

Additionally, to show appreciation for its continued support, the store will host a Community Celebration on Saturday at 10 a.m. with DJ entertainment, stilt walkers, a dance troupe, interactive games, children’s activities, cooking demonstrations and delicious food sampling throughout the store.

One hundred dollar gift card giveaways will be held every 30 minutes on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers must be present to win.

Both the Grand Opening Ceremony and Community Celebration are free and open to all.

The new Brentwood Winn-Dixie is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

