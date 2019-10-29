JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered Brentwood man.

Police say William Blume, 60, has medical issues that, if left untreated, could be detrimental to his health.

Blume typically travels on foot and lives in the 600 block of East 31st Street, but police said he could be anywhere.

Williams is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and blondish-gray hair, according to JSO.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500.