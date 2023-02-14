The new nonstops are now on sale at introductory fares, from just $39 one way to Pittsburgh or $99 to Los Angeles.

Breeze Airways is adding two new destinations from Jacksonville starting in May.

It's also offering year-round nonstop flights to Los Angeles, CA and summer season service to Pittsburgh, PA, through Sept. 5.

The airline will also offer one-stop/no plane change BreezeThru service to New York-Islip, NY; Cincinnati, OH and Louisville, KY.

The new nonstops are now on sale at introductory fares, from just $39* one way to Pittsburgh, or $99 to Los Angeles.

Breeze now offers 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 states nationally.

“Here we grow again,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “We always look for routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. Jacksonville's residents can now get to Los Angeles and Pittsburgh twice as fast, for about half the price!”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three fare bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Nicest bundles are only available on flights operated with Airbus A220 aircraft.

From Jacksonville, FL (JAX):

Los Angeles, CA (Tues, Thurs and Sun, starting May 18, Nice from $99* one way; Nicer from $149*; Nicest from $399*);

Pittsburgh, PA (Thurs and Sun, starting May 25 through September 5, Nice from $39* one way; Nicer from $79*);

Cincinnati, OH (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru, Thurs and Sun, starting May 18);

New York-Islip, NY (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru, Thurs and Sun, starting May 18); and

Louisville, KY (One-stop/no plane change BreezeThru, Mon and Fri, starting May 19).

In addition, Breeze has four existing routes on sale for travel through March, starting at $29* one way from JAX: