JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene about reports of a vehicle submerged into the Ribault River Friday morning.

JSO blocked off Prospect Street near Madison Avenue.

VEHICLE IN RIVER: JSO blocking Prospect St. near Madison Ave. Boat in the water where a vehicle appears to be partially submerged. No word on injuries @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/3m2sJp7SGB — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) July 20, 2018

Witnesses gave First Coast News exclusive photos, showing the vehicle in the river.

At this time, no other information was released.

