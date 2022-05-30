Update: Sheriff Williams responds to questions about him not living in Jacksonville

Sheriff Williams spoke this morning about his residence location in relation to his job.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams responded to questions about the location of his residence and how it affects his job.

First Coast News reporter Kailey Tracy has been reporting this story, and spoke to him Monday.

Williams says his move doesn't change his relationship with the community. When asked about constituents saying they've had a hard time reaching him and that this makes it even harder, he responded, "I just don't think that's true. I reject that idea."

He was asked about the possibility of resignation, and did not answer that part of the question. However, he says he's "very aware of the city charter".

"I think that the city feels like they may have a solid position. I know we feel like we have a solid position. We'll see through conversation where that shakes out in the next couple of days," he explained.