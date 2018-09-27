JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No children were on the school bus involved in the bus vs. train accident on the Westside, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed.
The accident happened at Timuquana Road and US-17 around 6 a.m.
JSO said three adults were on the bus and that one person was transported to the hospital. CSX released a statements saying two people, the driver and driver's aid, were injured with minor injuries but didn't clarify who was transported to the hospital.
The train was traveling when it struck the bus in the rear. JSO said the bus was already partially crossed on the tracks.
JSO said the area will be blocked until further notice.
In the statement from CSX, they said "We see this too often across our network. At CSX safety is a core value and that includes the safety of drivers who cross our tracks every day. With this being National Rail Safety week, we urge drivers to be more aware of their surroundings at railroad crossings."
