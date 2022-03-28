Minor rescued from storm drain in Jacksonville Beach, says JFRD

The technical rescue team is working the scene, says JFRD.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A minor has been rescued after entering a storm drain in Jacksonville Beach Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Around 6:35 p.m., JFRD tweeted that crews were responding to the 800 block of 5th Avenue North in response to a confined space incident.

Upon arrival, crews say they learned about a minor having some 'life issues' that voluntarily entered the storm drain and refused to come out.

JFRD says that crews were able to see the minor and determine that they were not under any physical duress.

JFRD says they called in a special rescue unit due to the uncertain atmosphere in the pipe. The minor was located by the unit about 200 feet into the pipe, and was rescued, JFRD says.

Crews say the individual was uninjured, however, is being evaluated and will receive any help they may need.