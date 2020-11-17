Minor injury reported at recycling facility in Northwest Jacksonville

The person involved has been reportedly removed from some type of machinery.

One person is being taken to the hospital after a reported industrial accident on Jacksonville's Northwest side on Tuesday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews tweeted at 11:52 a.m. that they were responding to the 7000 block of Imeson Road. This is the same address as Republic Services Recycling.

JFRD says the person involved was removed from some type of machinery. An eyewitness told First Coast News that the employee has a minor injury and they are expected to return to work tomorrow.

Official Statement from Republic Services Media Relations:

Everything is fine at the recycling facility. Safety is our top priority, and 911 was called as a precaution for a minor hand injury. Operations are continuing as normal.