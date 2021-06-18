Watch Live: Witnesses say 2 people aboard crashed plane in St. Marys River

Police say they located a plane in the marsh located on the Florida side of the river around noon.

The St. Marys Police Department says a plane has crashed in the marsh of the St. Marys River Friday morning.

There is no information regarding how many people on board or if there are any injuries, according to police. A dive team was requested for recovery efforts.

Witnesses say the plane went down quickly and that they saw two people in the plane.

Right now, the watch command is at the Wheeler Street boat ramp located near Howard Gillman Waterfront Park.

