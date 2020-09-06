Breaking: Majority of JEA's senior leadership team placed on administrative leave

Eight of the 14 people overseeing Jacksonville's utility were put on leave Tuesday morning on the heels of a major federal investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As a federal investigation into Jacksonville's utility pushes forward, the majority of JEA's senior leadership team are off the job following a failed bid for privatization and a controversial bonus plan scheme.

The announcement of the shakeup at the community-owned utility came Tuesday morning in the form of an email from Gerri McKenzie, assistant to Interim CEO Paul McElroy.

Of the 14 members of the senior leadership team, the following are no longer in their positions:

Caren Anders, VP/GM Energy Systems

Deryle Calhoun, VP/GM Water/Wastewater Systems

Shawn Eads, Chief Information Officer

Jon Kendrick, VP/Chief Human Resource Officer

John McCarthy, VP/Chief Supply Chain Officer

Steve McInall, VP/Chief Energy & Water/Wastewater Planning Officer

Paul Steinbrecher, VP/Chief Environmental Officer

Kerri Stewart, VP/Chief Customer Officer

In addition, the position of Chief Financial Officer at the utility will have a new face, as former Interim CFO Joe Orfano will move to JEA's Treasury team. Brian Roche will step into the role.

The following replacements were named:

Stephen Datz, Interim Chief Information Officer

Bruce Dugan, Interim Chief Communication Officer

Ricky Erixton, Interim General Manager, Electric Systems

Angie Hiers, Interim Chief Human Resource Officer

Alan McElroy, Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer

Hai Vu, Interim General Manager, Water/Wastewater Systems

Wayne Young, Chief Environmental Officer

The news comes as the utility sues ousted CEO Aaron Zahn for damages and injunctive relief, while a federal grand jury investigation heats up behind the scenes and a Jacksonville City Council investigation prepares to wrap up.