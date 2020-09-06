Breaking: Majority of JEA's senior leadership team placed on administrative leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — As a federal investigation into Jacksonville's utility pushes forward, the majority of JEA's senior leadership team are off the job following a failed bid for privatization and a controversial bonus plan scheme.
The announcement of the shakeup at the community-owned utility came Tuesday morning in the form of an email from Gerri McKenzie, assistant to Interim CEO Paul McElroy.
Of the 14 members of the senior leadership team, the following are no longer in their positions:
- Caren Anders, VP/GM Energy Systems
- Deryle Calhoun, VP/GM Water/Wastewater Systems
- Shawn Eads, Chief Information Officer
- Jon Kendrick, VP/Chief Human Resource Officer
- John McCarthy, VP/Chief Supply Chain Officer
- Steve McInall, VP/Chief Energy & Water/Wastewater Planning Officer
- Paul Steinbrecher, VP/Chief Environmental Officer
- Kerri Stewart, VP/Chief Customer Officer
In addition, the position of Chief Financial Officer at the utility will have a new face, as former Interim CFO Joe Orfano will move to JEA's Treasury team. Brian Roche will step into the role.
The following replacements were named:
- Stephen Datz, Interim Chief Information Officer
- Bruce Dugan, Interim Chief Communication Officer
- Ricky Erixton, Interim General Manager, Electric Systems
- Angie Hiers, Interim Chief Human Resource Officer
- Alan McElroy, Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer
- Hai Vu, Interim General Manager, Water/Wastewater Systems
- Wayne Young, Chief Environmental Officer
The news comes as the utility sues ousted CEO Aaron Zahn for damages and injunctive relief, while a federal grand jury investigation heats up behind the scenes and a Jacksonville City Council investigation prepares to wrap up.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated throughout the day.