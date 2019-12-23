A newly released incident report suggests that six-year-old Braxton Williams and five-year-old Bri’ya Williams may have gone missing last week while they were searching for a treehouse

After less than a day in the hospital, six-year-old Braxton and Bri’ya Williams began to answer questions from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office about why they went into the woods in the first place.

According to the incident report, police asked them who they went in the woods with and they both named each other, saying nobody else was with them.

Police say Braxton told his dad that he was looking for a treehouse.

The report states there was a treehouse in the woods near the Williams' home but when police initially searched it, they didn't find the children.

Instead, they were found inside a wooden pump house some distance away. The incident report states the children said they "stayed in the wooded pump house for a long time."

Both childen were found safe in dense woods about a quarter of a mile north of their Paradise Village trailer home. The two were missing for more than 52 hours.

