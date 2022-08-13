Police: Man, woman charged in murder of 3-year-old girl in St. Petersburg

Authorities say Monica Williams, 33, and Daquan Lindsey, 25 were the caregivers of Brandy Crews.

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man and woman were arrested in the murder of a 3-year-old child Saturday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police explained that Crews was brought to a hospital on Aug. 9 unresponsive and with severe head injuries. Police say the child had multiple cuts, burns and injuries all over her body in various stages of healing.

The 3-year-old died from her injuries on Friday.

Williams and Lindsey also face child abuse and child neglect charges for a young boy in their care, while that child's injuries are not life-threatening, he has been removed from the home, authorities wrote in a statement.

Police say two additional children under the age of 14 were also removed from the home. In total, there were four children living in the residence.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to authorities. Williams and Lindsey remain in the Pinellas County Jail, records show.