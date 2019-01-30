Wawa is continuing its expansion of stores in Northeast Florida by opening up its newest store Thursday morning in Middleburg.

The grand opening is set to take place at 8 a.m. at 1563 Blanding Blvd.

The event kicks off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. where The Wawa Foundation will present Feeding Northeast Florida with a grant of $4,000.

There will also be a hoagie-building competition between the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Clay County Fire Rescue called “Hoagies for Heroes.”

The fun doesn't end there! The new Wawa location is offering free coffee to customers until Sunday.

The opening of this Middleburg location marks the first of three new Jacksonville-area Wawa stores set to open within the first four months of 2019.