One dead in Bradford County train accident Thursday night

A Ford truck drove around activated crossing arms trying to go over the tracks near East Market Road when it was hit by a CSX train, FHP said.

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Bradford County Fire Rescue units were on the scene of a railroad accident around 11: 20 p.m. Thursday in the area of Market Road.

One person was confirmed dead and two others were taken to a hospital.

BCFR said to avoid the area and expect numerous railroad crossings to be closed for several hours.

A Black Ford F 250 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on East Market Road approaching the railroad crossing just west of Paul Street, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A CSX train was traveling northbound approaching the intersection of East Market Road. The railroad crossing arms were down with the flashing red lights activated signaling a train was coming as the Ford was approaching the crossing, FHP continued.

The driver of the Ford truck drove around the activated crossing arms attempting to cross the railroad tracks. That action caused the front of the CSX train to collide with the right side of the Ford truck, FHP said.

The Ford rotated clockwise while overturning onto its roof. The truck came to rest on its roof facing northeast on the north shoulder of E Market Road. The CSX train came to controlled stop on the railroad tracks, according to FHP.

One was pronounced dead on the scene and two occupants from the Ford truck were taken to UF Health in Gainesville with serious injuries, FHP said.

The two occupants of the CSX train were not injured. It has not been identified which one of the three occupants in the Ford truck was the driver, according to FHP.

This case is under investigation.