WATCH: Bradford County school employee charged with sex crimes with 15-year-old turns herself in

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One day after a Bradford County volleyball coach was arrested on child sex crimes, a second Bradford County schools employee is facing similar charges relating to sex crimes against children.

Autumn Rodgers is facing three charges relating to an alleged sexual encounter with a teenager, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office says she is a paraprofessional at Bradford Middle School.

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:15 p.m., she turned herself into detectives at the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office. She is expected to post bond and will be released, deputies say.

On Sept. 20, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office received information about an employee committing similar crimes as Lainie Rodgers, a volleyball coach who was recently arrested for sending sexual text messages to a student.

While investigating the Lainie Rodgers case, detectives starting hearing allegations from several social media sites of a second school paraprofessional having an intimate relationship with a high school student. Given the seriousness of the allegations, Autumn Rodgers was contacted and agreed to be interviewed.

Deputies say while the two women have the same last name, they are not related. However, the sheriff's office confirmed both women are friends.

While detectives interviewed Autumn Rodgers, she reportedly admitted to having a sexual relationship with a student who was 15 years old when it started.

Detectives then contacted the victim and her mother. The victim was interviewed and corroborated the information given by the suspect. Detectives presented the information to the State Attorney’s Office and obtained a warrant for the suspect with a bond of $125,000 signed by Judge George Wright.