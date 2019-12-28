LAWTEY, Fla. — A man is in critical condition after the vehicle he was in crashed into a telephone pole in Bradford County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said at 8:45 p.m. troopers responded to a crash on County Road 233 and Northwest 44th Avenue in Starke. Troopers said a white GMC Yukon driven by 30-year-old Joshua Bucholz left the roadway for unknown reasons and collided with a telephone pole.

The roadway was closed as troopers investigated but has since reopened as of 12:20 a.m.