The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said the county is much safer since it has taken over the fire department six months ago.

The department switched hands from the county to the sheriff’s office after conflict within, resulting in most of the firefighters quitting.

“You’ve got 100% response, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” said Donald Bennett, the department’s fire director. “The citizens of Bradford County can be assured, when you call 911, someone is coming.”

There is a 100% response to calls, as opposed to a 27% response six months ago.

The remaining 73% had to be handled by other departments farther away, which increased wait times in emergencies.

Since the sheriff’s office took over the fire department, it has responded to all calls with less than half of its original team.

“We’re like the bumblebee,” Bennett said. “Aerodynamically they are not supposed to fly, but they do. We’re not supposed to be responding, but we do.”

When the county ran the fire department, all firefighters were unpaid, volunteers and there worked 24-hour shifts. The sheriff has changed that.

“With paid firemen there 24/7, the response time is a third of what it used to be,” said Sheriff Gordon Smith. “And we’re getting that back up need. We’re assisting the city now more than they’re assisting us.”

The sheriff’s office is also updating the firefighter facilities. Two new structures have been placed throughout the county to house the trucks and personnel during their 24-hour shift.

“We have them onsite in the station,” Bennett said. “They can roll out at three in the morning, slide into their bunker gear, and leave that station within two minutes versus being paged out at home, getting up, getting dressed, getting their keys, getting into their vehicle—sometimes even passing the scene.”

The sheriff’s office says it is still trying to build the team but sees a promising future.

“It’s truly rewarding knowing serving the citizens in each and every call they call for and knowing we can respond with some great men and women and making out community a better place,” Smith said.