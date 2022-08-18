Bradford County deputy resigns after traffic stop on rural highway was captured on camera by her children

Upon reviewing dashcam video, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said the incident broke policy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Bradford County Sheriff's deputy has resigned after video of a woman being handcuffed during a traffic stop was posted to social media on Wednesday.

The Bradford County Sheriff's Office said they saw the video on social media, leading them to pull the dashcam video of the incident. Law enforcement reviewed the video and determined the incident was inappropriate and did not follow their policies.

In the video, Ebony Washington can be seen stepping out of her car and trying to explain why she did not stop immediately on the rural Lawtey road.

"Sir, I have my three kids in the car," she can be heard saying, motioning to the backseat. "And the reason why I did not stop is, I'm in the middle of nowhere. And my husband tells me not to..."

The deputy, who was later identified as Jacob Desue, interrupts her. "Your excuses mean nothing to me right now." Seconds later, he handcuffs her and escorts her to his squad car.

Her children were the ones filming the incident.

From the backseat, a child can be heard saying, "He told her to step out of the vehicle. He just put the handcuffs on her, Dad."

A second child can be heard beginning to sob.

"Mommy!" She cries out.

Desue no longer works for the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. He was hired in March of 2020. His job with Bradford County was his first job out of the police academy, officials said.

Desue did have a history of disciplinary incidents, according to the Sheriff's Office.